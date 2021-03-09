Abducted man found dead

The body of an abducted man was found in an empty plot in the Azizabad area on Monday. According to the Azizabad police, the body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 43-year-old Shakeel, son of Akhtar.

According to SHO Shafiqur Rehman, the man’s kidnapping case was registered at the Azizabad police station. He said the police found drugs in the deceased man’s pocket. The cause of the death was yet to be ascertained while an investigation was under way, the police added.