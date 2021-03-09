tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hundreds of people – including children – sleep every night on an empty stomach. The economic conditions of the country have made it virtually impossible for them to afford daily meals.
It is surprising that our government hasn’t done anything about the hunger crisis. Although it has set up several shelter houses, it needs to do a lot more to ensure that every household has access to food.
Javeria Rahim
Karachi