Discouraged youth

Political appointments in government and semi-government offices have been a normal practice in Pakistan. Whichever political party comes into power, it wishes to appoint its own people at important, senior-level government positions. This practice ruins the system and discourages young people. As a result, some people relocate to foreign countries in search of jobs.

Developing societies such as ours need rule of merit along with rule of law. It should be completely forbidden to appoint a person merely on political affiliation. This unethical practice should be discouraged. Short, but effective messages, should be aired on the electronic media and radio to create awareness among people and to strictly discourage political appointments.

Shahzad Lodhi

Rawalpindi