Federer hopes to return to full fitness for Wimbledon

LONDON: Roger Federer hopes to be “100 per cent” fit in time for Wimbledon as he prepares to make his comeback in Doha this week.

Federer, who has needed two operations to correct a long-standing knee issue, is due to play in the Qatar Open this week.

The 39-year-old Swiss, with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, told a press conference on Sunday: “I’m very happy to be back playing a tournament again. It’s been a long time. I never thought it would take this long.”

Federer, who is a three-time champion in Doha but has not competed there since 2012, will face either British number one and sometime practice partner Dan Evans or Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in his first match.

He added: “Obviously at this moment I feel like it’s just about ‘let’s see how matches go, let’s see how training goes with all the top guys and professional players, not just sparring partners’. I was playing a lot of two-on-ones the last few months and so forth.

“I know I need to go back to training after here again so from this standpoint it’s just about building up to being stronger, better, fitter, faster and all that stuff. I hope then by Wimbledon I’m going to be 100 per cent and that’s when the season starts for me.”

He added: “Right now it’s like I’ll just take it day by day. (I’m) happy I’m back on the tour again and will see how things go but of course, for me, everything starts with the grass.”