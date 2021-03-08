PM has declared Jihad against inflation: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Sunday that after getting a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan declared a Jihad against inflation.

Speaking here at a news conference, he said the prime minister would focus on provision of relief to people now besides giving targeted subsidies to the middle and poor classes. The minister said that the fruits of economic stability and growth in the country would reach the people soon. He said the reasons for inflation were different and some of those were not in control of the government, like the items which were imported into the country.

He said people would soon get relief from their difficulties and problems, caused by inflation. This would be focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policies, as people had stood like a solid rock behind him as well as the legislators.

The information minister said major economic issues and related to trade had been sorted out, like the current account deficit. On the direction of PM, a process had been started three months back for a transparent system of targeted subsidies and shortly, it will be made operational, he added.