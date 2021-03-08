‘PTI has politically defeated PDM’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Rana Akthar Hussain has said the PDM is taking its last breaths as the PTI has defeated it politically.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, Rana Akhtar said meeting of Bilawal Zardari with Hamza Shahbaz for in-house change would go in vein. They will face defeat in Punjab just like they faced in National Assembly. The PTI leader said Punjab province had already rejected those faces were ruling in Sindh for the last consecutive 13 years and they did nothing for the deprived people of Sindh. The meetings of these political actors are nothing but a series of photo sessions.

Rana Akthar Hussain said that there was no value of convicted daughter of Nawaz Sharif who too was convicted by courts, adding both had no future in politics. They are just trying fool the people, he said. The PDM and London plan have flopped now and they were looking for places to hide after failure in their commitments and non-fulfillment of fake promises with the public, the PTI office-bearer said.