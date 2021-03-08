Estate Office gets possession of 1,378 govt houses from illegal occupants

Islamabad: The Estate Office has vacated some 1,378 houses from illegal and unauthorised occupants in the federal capital with the help of local administration during the last two and half years.

To streamlining the allotment process, official sources in the Estate Office said that as many as 2,245 houses were allotted to the government employees on a merit basis. After the judgment of the Supreme Court, they said the allotment of government houses and quarters were being made strictly on merit on the maturity of the turn on the respective general waiting list of the federal government servants under rule 6 & 7 of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002. They said that the general waiting list was being maintained and updated by Estate Office regularly which has been established by the information the technology department of Estate Office.

The sources said the federal government employees may apply online or through the mail for registration on the general waiting list and list was also available in the Estate Office website www.estate-office.gov.pk.

To a question about Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme, they said the shortcomings as pointed out by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had been incorporated in the layout plan by expanding the width of roads to 40 feet and increase in green areas.

They said the CDA has conditionally approved the layout plan subject to fulfillment of some shortcomings in 2013 and after removal of shortcomings, the FGEHA itself approved the layout plan under FGEHA Act, 2020. To another question, they said it was a fact that the sewerage system of Block No.54, Category-V, Sector I-9/4, Islamabad was in extremely dilapidated condition.

The flats of I-9/4 were constructed in 1980 s and extensive repair work is required to be carried out but due to paucity of funds maintenance work is due for long, they added. The sources said the residents of the block are facing difficulties as the waste of the entire block falls at different places. The funds are demanded each financial year but the allocation is not made accordingly. The work will be carried out on receipt of funds.