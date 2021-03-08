Sahil records best time since 1974 to win Pakistan Derby

LAHORE: Four-year-old foal Sahil not only lived up to expectations by winning the Pakistan Derby 2021 but also returned with a best time since 1974 here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Sahil clocked two minutes 34 seconds and 3.5 milliseconds which is the best time since 1974’s 2.33 recorded by Shadab. As there was derby ban in 1976 and was also not held in the following two years, so it’s the best time of 44 years.

With the word go Sahil galloped like double leaps to stretch ahead of all and the only pony that came close to it was Governor but in the dying staged it lagged behind and settled for a second position.

Sahil ridden by Aftab Chaudhary earned his owner Khawaja Atif Rs2 million and a trophy. The trainer Rashid Latif got Rs100,000. Governor with jockey Tahir Abbas won Rs600,000 for his owner Zaid Raheem and trainer Shahid Rehman. The third placed Bog Move was awarded Rs300,000.

In National Breeders Cup, Breaking Bad was likely to take the place but it surprised everyone by winning the race and Rs1.2 million for owner Mazhar Qayyum and trainer AB Malik. The rider was Dinar Mirwani.

The day started with a maiden race in Moj-e-Bahar Plate, in which there was no particular favourites. The winner Satara Princess moved past Open Challenge and Real Commando, who claimed second and third places, respectively.

In the second race, everyone’s expectations laid on Finisher that did not disappoint its followers. Zaman Sahib and Smiling Again secured second and third positions, respectively.

In the third race, Hide Out raced to win. But Super Asia, which was second and Golden Arrow that was third, were beyond expectations places winners.

In the LRC Cup, one of one big surprises came from Ask Me, which was the ultimate winner while favourite Jades Pride was pushed to a second position and Royel Ascot too stunned everyone by being third.

The fifth race was Syed Wajid Ali Shah Memorial Cup and the winners of all three top positions were unexpected. Here Warriors Call was the winner with Well Pakistan and Banaras Prince taking second and third positions, respectively.

The National Breeders Cup, which was named after Shah Mardan Shah II Pir Pagaro VII saw Breaking Bad jumping to the top from its expected second position, pushing favourite Alamgiran to third place. However, Royal Nawab, which was on fluke settled for a second position.

The eighth race was Ch Ahmed Saeed Memorial Cup. Favourite Mirza One won easily.

The ninth race which was Col Retd Syed Abid Hussain Memorial Cup was won by Shah The Great.

The Stewards Cup which was the 10th race had Raining Fairy winning by surprise. Surkhab was second and Prince Of Arab was third, which was followed by Prince Of Multan.

In the 11th and final race, the winner was as expected Victory Free.