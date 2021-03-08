Three die, two hurt in mishaps

Three people lost their lives and two others were wounded in separate mishaps in parts of the city on Sunday.

A 45-year-old man, Iqbal Hussain, son of Ghulam Hussain, died after he was hit by a speedy vehicle in Orangi Town. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased was a resident of Frontier Colony and the accident took place when he was crossing a road. A case has been registered.

In another mishap, a 45-year-old woman, identified as Shamim, wife of Asif, died after she fell from the stairs of her house in Baldia Town within the jurisdiction of the Saeedabad police station. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medico-legal formalities.

Separately, a man was electrocuted to death while working at a house in Ghani Buksh Goth within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The deceased was later identified as 50-year-old Abdul Mukhtiar, son of Rasheed. Meanwhile, two people were injured during a collision between a car and a motorcycle. Police said the accident took place near Do Darya within the limits of the Darakhshan police station. The injured persons included Atif and Arsalan. They were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.