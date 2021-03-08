close
Mon Mar 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 8, 2021

Pope celebrates largest mass of historic Iraq trip

World

AFP
March 8, 2021

Arbil, Iraq: Pope Francis held the largest mass of his historic Iraq trip on Sunday after visiting war-scarred cities to comfort Christian survivors of the Islamic State group’s reign of terror. The pontiff was greeted by thousands in a sports stadium in the Kurdistan region’s capital Arbil who had gathered despite fears the event could become a Covid-19 "super-spreader".

Latest News

More From World