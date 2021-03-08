Child marriages

One must record his highest respects and appreciations for the Anjuman Dawat-o-Azeemat – a local organistion in Chitral for speaking up and registering a case against an MNA in his 50s for reportedly marrying a 14-year-old girl. One must also thank the Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network (PCSN) for raising this issue. Unfortunately, these two voices stand in stark contrast to the pin drop silence of most child rights commissions and bureaus, and human rights organisations. The matter was also briefly discussed in parliament but was not taken to its logical conclusion.

The government is requested to pay serious attention to this issue. It may appear to be just a case of underage marriage, but it also hints at the rampant practices of child trafficking and sale of girls. In the meanwhile, the civil society should demand that the higher authorities initiate legal proceedings against the MNA involved in child marriage.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi