Sun Mar 07, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
March 7, 2021

Body of missing student recovered

National

SUKKUR: The body of a missing student Afaq Wagho, son of lecturer Ehsanullah Wagho, was recovered from the rooftop of a mosque in the Mehran Colony of Pano Aqil here on Saturday. Following the recovery of the body, the police have arrested the Pesh Imam and Moazzan of the mosque. According to SHO Pano Aqil, Zulfiqar Chachar, the victim was first raped and later killed after being repeatedly hit by iron rods. The SHO confirmed arresting Younis Channo, Masroor Indhar and Hafeez for further investigation.

