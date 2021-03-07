PTI supporters celebrate victory of woman senator

CHITRAL: The euphoria on the winning of the Senate election by a woman candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continued in Chitral district for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

Besides the PTI workers and activists, members of civil society and general public also took part in the celebrations of Falak Naz victory on the women seat in the recent Senate election and distributed sweets among the people.

They thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for electing a woman hailing from a middle class on the Senate coveted seat from the backward district of Chitral.

Speaking at press conference, Waqas Ahmad advocate, Liaqat Ali of Chitral Chamber of Commerce, traders’ Union president Shabbir Ahmad Khan, PTI activist Jamshed Ahmad and others said that people in Chitral were grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and hoped that he would also take special interest in the development of the district.

They asked the prime minister to come and inaugurate the construction of roads network, including Shandur, Garam Chashma, Kalash Valley, Torkoh roads and others to facilitate the people.