Senate chairman, dy chairman election: Gilani seeks MQM support

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, along with PPP delegation on Saturday, held meeting with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), seeking the support in the election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

The PPP delegation comprised of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani held meeting with MQM-Parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to get the support for the PDM in the Senate elections.

Talking to the newsmen after the meeting, Yusuf Raza Gilani said, “We had come here to seek the support for the PDM in the election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman. We had a working relationship with the MQM in the past and made a request to them to support the PDM,” he said.

He said the PDM would hold its meeting to decide its nominees for the slot of Senate chairman and deputy chairman. Gilani said the PDM had won all the by-elections from all the four provinces.

Parliamentary leader of the MQM-P in the National Assembly Khalid Maqbool said the MQM door opened for all and thankful of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani to visit along with delegation. He said the Rabita Committee will hold meeting today and to deliberate upon the offer made by the PDM.