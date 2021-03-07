Ali Zafar’s counsel opposes Meesha request

LAHORE: A session court on Saturday was requested to record the cross-examination of Meesha Shafi and her husband Mahmood Rahman through a video link, pleading that the couple couldn’t come to Pakistan from Canada due to the spread of COVID-19.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Azhar Iqbal Ranjha was hearing the Rs 100 million defamation suit filed by singer-actor Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi for making allegations of harassment.

Ali Zafar’s counsel Umar Gill opposed the request of cross-examination via video link from Canada and argued if Meesha Shafi could come to Pakistan for her music performance/recordings during the peak days of COVID-19, why not for the court proceedings.

The court had summoned actor Iffat Omar and make-up artist Leena Ghani besides Meesha Shafi, her husband Mehmood, mother Saba Hameed and manager Farhan for their cross-examination on the last date of hearing. However, only Saba Hameed and Iffat Omar appeared in the court for their cross-examination on Saturday. Advocate Saqib Jillani, the counsel for Meesha Shafi, requested the court to record the cross-examination of Meesha Shafi and her husband Mahmood Rahman through a video link.

He pleaded that there was no restriction on travelling from Canada to Pakistan. Earlier, during her cross-examination, actress Iffat Omar accepted that she would like her daughter to be just like Meesha Shafi, and Saba Hameed was her friend and mentor like many other mentors. The court was adjourned till March 20.