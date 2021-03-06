Kite string kills Lahore professor

LAHORE: A professor at Government Dyal Singh College died Friday when a killer kite string slashed his throat while he was riding a motorbike at the city's Muslim Town flyover.

Aftab Ahmed, a 30-year-old resident of Kasur and chemistry lecturer at Government Dyal Singh College, was driving to Lahore.

Police said Ahmed was critically injured when a killer kite string suddenly caught his neck, leaving severe cut wounds. Upon receiving information, rescue personnel rushed him to the Lahore General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, reports Geo News.

Ahmed was a lecturer at Government Dyal Singh College, Lahore, for the past four years.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Lahore's Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) took notice of the incident and sought a report from the deputy inspector-general (DIG) of police for operations.

Moreover, the Ichhra station house officer (SHO) was suspended as well. This is the sixth incident where someone was killed by a kite string in a week despite a police crackdown; however, the unknown kite-flyer has not been identified so far.