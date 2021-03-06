Trail-II reopened with new instructions

Islamabad : The Trail-II has been reopened with a set of instructions that must be followed by the visitors to ensure cleanliness in this calm and serene part of the Margalla hills.

According to the details, the staff members of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) worked hard to remove garbage consisting of polythene bags, plastic bottle, wrappers and packets to pave the way for reopening of the Trail-II.

It appeared during the cleanliness process that the garbage bins have become part of the problem instead of becoming part of the solution.

The wild animals, especially monkeys, make it worse by carrying rubbish from the garbage bins and bringing it to inaccessible spots where collection becomes even harder.

In modern countries the relevant authorities now generally place no garbage bins in the hilly tracks and instead they just focus on anti-litter laws. These laws allow them to place garbage bins only in the parking areas or designated locations, where wildlife does not have access and collection is easier.

The improper use of garbage bins by the visitors is also one of the major factors that make adverse effects on the natural beauty of the Margalla hills.

Babar Mughal, a visitor, said some trekkers throw litter outside the garbage bin and make the situation worse for the relevant authorities who are supposed to ensure cleanliness in the area.