PSL ticket refund begins

LAHORE: The refund of Pakistan Super League season 6 started from Friday and the process will complete in a week’s time.

CEO Bookme.pk, Faizan Aslam, said that the ticket refund for postponed matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6 is underway.

In a video message, Faizan explained the process of ticket refund and said people will get their money online. “You don’t need to go anywhere. Your money for PSL 6 tickets will be refunded online,” he said.