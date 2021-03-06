Usman gets clearance to compete in Shotgun World Cup in India

KARACHI: The Indian government has given clearance to Pakistan’s top shooter Usman Chand to participate in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup scheduled in New Delhi from March 18-29.

“Indian Embassy in Pakistan has taken required documents from Usman after getting clearance from New Delhi,” said Executive Vice President of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Javed Lodhi.

He added that hopefully the visa will be issued to him in a few days.

According to the entry list, Usman is to feature in the championship to play the skeet event.

Usman, who has been the national skeet champion for many years, has still not won any quota place for Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier this month, Usman Chand grabbed 14th position in skeet in Asian Online Shooting Championship by scoring 141 points.

In the last Asian Games, Usman scored 122 points out of 125 in the main qualification round of skeet event, missing the Asian record by only one point.

Javed said that five shooters, including the three who have qualified for Tokyo, were to participate in the ISSF World Cup in Changwon, Korea, in April but the event has been cancelled.

“However, the Tokyo-bound shooters will participate in the National Test Event scheduled in Tokyo, Japan from April 25-30,” said Javed.

He added that after that Pakistani shooters will participate in the ISSF World Cup to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from June 21 to July 2.