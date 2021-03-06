Institute of Management Sciences awarded

PESHAWAR: The Institute of Management Sciences (IMS), Peshawar’s Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) has received the best performance award from the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of the Higher Education Commission for the year 2018-19.

The announcement was made at the two-day progress review meeting of QECs in Islamabad organized by the QAA on Friday, said a press release.

Basharat Hameed, Coordinator for QEC, IMSciences, received the award from Prof. Dr. Nadia Tahir, Managing Director, QAA, HEC.