Fri Mar 05, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

PPP Punjab celebrates Gilani’s victory

Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

LAHORE: PPP Punjab chapter will celebrate the victory of Yousaf Raza Gilani in the Senate polls today (Friday) at the People’s Secretariat, Model Town. PPP leaders Ch Manzur Ahmed, Aslam Gill and others will distribute sweets among the people. Moreover, former chief minister Manzoor Wattoo greeted Gilani. He said the former premier had always promoted politics of national reconciliation.

