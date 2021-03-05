PPP Punjab celebrates Gilani’s victory

LAHORE: PPP Punjab chapter will celebrate the victory of Yousaf Raza Gilani in the Senate polls today (Friday) at the People’s Secretariat, Model Town. PPP leaders Ch Manzur Ahmed, Aslam Gill and others will distribute sweets among the people. Moreover, former chief minister Manzoor Wattoo greeted Gilani. He said the former premier had always promoted politics of national reconciliation.