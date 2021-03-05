Sit-in staged for recovery of missing persons in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: The relatives of missing persons and local people on Thursday staged a protest sit-in and asked the government and law enforcing agencies to recover their loved ones and produce them in the courts.

Speaking at the sit-in het at the Khakh Bazaar Chowk in Safi tehsil, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam local leaders Maulana Hanifuz Zaman, Maulana Niamatullah, Malik Maazullah Safi, Bimillah Khan, Mir Afazal Khan, poet Gul Daraz and others said that tribal areas were merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the people were still faced with the same black law.

They said that they had rendered numerous sacrifices for the sake of country and nation in the past but cannot tolerate the enforced disappearance of their siblings and children.

The government and the security agencies, the protesters added, must come clean about the missing persons and they should either be released or produced in the courts if they were involved in any criminal activity.

“We are not supporters of terrorists and criminals but the government and agencies should at least tell us about the whereabouts of our missing relatives to end our perpetual mental agony,” a protester demanded.

They threatened to stage a protest along with their children and women outside the Ghallanai Headquarters Gate on March 15 if their demands were not met forthwith.