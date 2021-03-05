CM slams Opp for violating sanctity of vote in Senate

LAHORE:The so-called claimants of giving respect to vote have blatantly violated sanctity of the right to vote in the Senate elections. It is, in fact, triumph of dirty money over democratic rights.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that every advocate of democracy was ashamed of what happened in the Senate elections.

Regrettably, the PDM wreaked havoc with the democratic norms and all moral values were mercilessly molested through a cruel monitory game, he lamented. The sellers of human conscience had looted every democratic principle and it was not the failure of Abdul Hafeez Sheikh but every politician who believed in democracy, the chief minister added. In fact, those making a dacoity over the election process, by acting as traders, had besmirched themselves, he said.

The chief minister asserted that the doubts expressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan about the Senate elections had proved correct and his announcement of taking a vote of confidence was an audacious decision of a fearless leader.

TRIBUTE: The chief minister paid tributes to the courage and bravery of Constable Jalil Haider who embraced martyrdom while combating dacoits in DG Khan. The CM extended sympathies to the heirs adding that the government salutes Jalil Haider who sacrificed his life in the line of duty.