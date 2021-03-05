Three people, including woman, commit suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Three people, including a woman, allegedly took their own lives by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan in their respective homes in different parts of Karachi on Thursday.
An official of the Kalakot police station said that 23-year-old Manjola, wife of Rumesh, hung herself from a ceiling fan in her house situated in the Chakiwara neighbourhood. Police said that the womanâ€™s body was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for a post-mortem examination, adding that according to her in-laws, the woman had been mentally ill and committed suicide due to a domestic dispute.
An official of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station said that 45-year-old Idrees, son of Sadiq, hung himself from a ceiling fan in his house situated near the Gulshan-e-Rizwan neighbourhood.
Police said that the manâ€™s body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination, adding that he had committed suicide due to financial problems. An official of the Airport police station said that 22-year-old Bilal, son of Abdul Aziz Baloch, hung himself from a ceiling fan in his house situated in the Bhittaiabad neighbourhood. Police said that the manâ€™s body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination, adding that he had committed suicide due to unemployment.