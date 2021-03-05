Online scams

In our country, the number of cybercrimes has reached new heights. E-commerce was introduced to make the shopping experience more convenient. In our country, a large number of online sellers are mostly interested in cheating people. Once, I bought an item online and paid in full. To this day, I haven’t received my parcel. Those vendors who are responsible for these scams have committed a crime.

The higher authorities are requested to take proper steps to catch these people who are looting money.

Imran Sattar Nigwari

Balnigwar