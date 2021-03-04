close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
BD cartoonist granted bail

Ag AFP DHAKA: A prominent Bangladeshi cartoonist was granted bail on Wednesday, as several hundred people staged more protests over the death of a fellow government critic also arrested under the country’s harsh internet laws. Ahmed Kabir Kishore, 42, was detained in May after he drew cartoons mocking a powerful businessman close to the government and has since developed major health problems, activists said.—AFP

