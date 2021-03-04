Collaboration struck to preserve endangered species

MANSEHRA: The district administration has joined hands with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department to preserve the endangered pheasants and other flora and fauna species.

“We are going to spare spaces for the birds at the public sector schools and other buildings to preserve ancient evolutionary processes,” Qasim Ali Khan, the deputy commissioner, told a gathering held to mark the International Wildlife Day at the Dhodial Peasantry here on Wednesday.

Students of Hazara University and people from various walks of life attended the gathering. The official, who freed two falcons earlier to mark the day, said that trophy hunting was also being planned to attract the community’s interest where the rare and exotic flora and fauna were being eliminated by hunters.

“We are also extending our all-out support to the Wildlife Department in initiating its crackdown against challengers facing nature and its creatures as this year is being observed under the theme ‘Sustainable People and Planet’, theme,” he said.

The deputy commissioner said that snow leopards and wildcats were found at the alpine forests in the Kaghan Valley, other high altitude sanctuaries and enforcement of all the existing laws to protect all wildlife species, particularly of those on the verge of extinction. Speaking on the occasion, Taimur Shah, the divisional wildlife officer, said that currently most of the pheasant species existing around the world were being hatched at the Dhodial peasantry.