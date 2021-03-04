Qatar land forces' commander calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces Major General Saeed Hassen Mohammad Al-Khayareen Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) and lauded Pakistan's sincere efforts for regional peace.During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest, regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process and enhanced bilateral defence and security cooperation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar share brotherly relations which over a period of time were transforming into mutually beneficial ties.

The COAS thanked the dignitary and said that Pakistan Army greatly valued its brotherly relations with its time-tested friend.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to visiting dignitary.