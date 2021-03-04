Govt to summon NA session for vote of confidence

ISLAMABAD: As Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced to seek vote of confidence from the National Assembly, the government now will move a summary to the president to summon a new session of lower house of the Parliament. The Clause 7 of Article 91 of the Constitution explains how the prime minister can seek confidence of the National Assembly. According to Article 91 (7), the prime minister shall hold office during the pleasure of the President, but the President shall not exercise his powers under this clause unless he is satisfied that the prime minister does not command the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly, in which case he shall summon the National Assembly and require the prime minister to obtain a vote of confidence from the Assembly.

However, the President will summon a new session of the National Assembly for prime minister to seek vote of confidence following government's summary is moved on the subject. As per Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House, 2007 of the National Assembly, following convening of the session, a resolution for vote of confidence will be moved as the order of the day. Then exercise will start through division of vote immediately.

However, in case of no confidence move, a notice of resolution has to be given by not less than 20% members of total membership of the House. The resolution will not be voted upon until three days and not later than seven days. The Speaker is likely to prorogue the ongoing session on Thursday (today) if the government is in hurry for confidence move.