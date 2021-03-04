LWMC faces backlog of garbage

LAHORE: Garbage heaps continued to exist on the City roads as the special cleanliness drive of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) also seemed to have failed in clearing the mess.

The company sources said that the backlog was created after the change of officers in LWMC’s Operations Wing as the company’s BoD terminated the service of GM Operations who was the nominee of a provincial minister. Sources said the previous GM Operations had not informed the higher management that the contract for rent of machinery was ending in last dates of February 2021 and when the new GM Operations and his team was posted back the contract for the machinery collecting secondary waste ended. Sources said the renewal of the contract took some days which created the backlog.

Meanwhile, LWMC said that LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan along with Secretary LG&CD Noor-ul-Amin Mengal visited different areas of Lahore early in the morning to monitor the cleanliness operation. They visited Outfall Road workshops, Fort Road, Bhatti Chowk, Shahjamal, Shadman, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Chauburji and other areas of the City.

The LG&CD secretary stated that despite all the issues, LWMC was working tirelessly to maintain cleanliness in the City but new and modern machinery must be procured to ensure best cleanliness arrangements in the provincial capital. He added that citizens should also cooperate with the department and avoid littering.

The LWMC CEO stated all the backlog would be cleared within a week. He said the company was using all possible means to ensure timely lifting of waste in the City.