Four teams willing to play Lahore matches in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as four franchises have agreed to a suggestion that the Lahore leg matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 should be shifted to Karachi because of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

According to sources, a suggestion to move Lahore leg matches of the country’s marquee event to Karachi has been floated. Four franchises have agreed that the leg should be shifted to Karachi but Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans have not agreed, an insider told ‘The News’.

“Multan and Lahore have not given their nod and said that they should wait,” a source privy to the development said.

When the source was asked if there was any chance that the two franchises would also join the rest, he said it was difficult.

So far three foreign players and a team official have tested positive. They have been isolated and are being treated by a special medical team.

After the Australian leggie Fawad Ahmed tested positive the organisers conducted Covid tests of all those in the bubble and at the venue. And two foreign players and a team official tested positive.

The Karachi leg matches will end on March 7. Lahore is scheduled to host 14 matches from March 10 to 22.