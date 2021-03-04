Pak, Japan captains briefed on Covid-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Captains’ meeting in the open air set the ball rolling for the Davis Cup World Group I tie between Pakistan and Japan here at the Pakistan Sports Complex grasscourts Wednesday.

The meeting that was supervised by ITF Tie Referee Norbert Peick was meant to brief the two captains — Mushaf Zia (Pakistan) and Satoshi Iwabuchi (Japan) — on the SOPs which would be in place for the matches.

“The captains have been barred from sitting along with players during the changeover or brief rest in between the serves. It means the captain who usually was seen sitting alongside players during changeover has been asked to leave the chair once players involved in the match take a brief rest. The captains will have to stand at a safe distance,” one of the officials said.

No captain will be allowed to touch towels or any edibles players would be using during the course of play.

“All those things in players’ use would solely be meant for players only. So the captains cannot touch these in an effort to make it convenient for the players.”

However, the captains can advise or suggest something to the players while standing at a safe distance. “Hugging to celebrate or touching each other after victories have also been barred.”

Both the captains have also been briefed on the Hawkeye role.

“The captains were told that Hawkeye’s decision will be final and if any captain has any issue, he can ask for a review that will be permitted in close calls.”