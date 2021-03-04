BoK branch inaugurated in Bara

BARA: Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali inaugurated a branch of the Bank of Khyber (BoK) here on Wednesday.

Khyber Deputy Commissioner Arshad Mansoor, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bara Assistant Commissioner Naik Muhammad Bangash, District Police Officer Waseem Riaz, Group Head of Rast Islamic Banking of BoK Muhammad Atif Hanif, Ali Khan Arbab, Area Manager Arbab Ghayur Sikandar, Branch Manager Inam Khan and others were present on occasion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Amjad Ali Khan said the tribal people particularly of the Khyber district were doing business at the national and international level.

He said that the businessmen belonging to Bara were playing their role in the development of the country.

The official said infrastructure was destroyed in militancy and tribal people suffered huge losses.