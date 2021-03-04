Wave of fear

Karachi’s law and order situation has never been favourable for people for the last few decades. Not a single day passes without any untoward incident. Residents of Karachi live in the constant state of fear of being robbed of their valuable items. Their fear knows no bounds when they have to use ATMs to withdraw money. This fear, however, is reasonable. There are a number of ATMs which have no locks. This situation can allow robbers to easily rob people – especially at night, when banks’ security guards are not on duty. ATMs are used for the quick withdrawal of money. But, in Karachi, people are reluctant to use them because of the fear of robberies.

The authorities concerned should take notice of this negligence. It is important for the authorities to ensure that citizens are able to withdraw money in a safe and secure environment. Those ATMs which don’t have functional locks should remain closed until locks are installed.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi