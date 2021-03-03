20 dead in Bolivia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LA PAZ: Twenty people died and more than a dozen were injured when a passenger bus fell off a cliff in central Bolivia on Tuesday, police said. The bus plunged some 150 meters after leaving the road between Cochabamba and Santa Cruz in the early morning hours, said traffic police chief Helsner Torrico Valdez.