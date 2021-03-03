Liverpool and Scotland great Ian St John dies aged 82

LONDON: Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St John has died at the age of 82.

St John made 425 appearances for the Reds and scored 118 goals as a key member of Bill Shankly’s famous side of the 1960s.

The Merseyside outfit confirmed St John died on Monday evening following illness.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a true Anfield legend, Ian St John,” the club said.

“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ian’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

Rest in peace, Ian St John 1938-2021.”

In a statement on Liverpool’s website, the St John family said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather.”

St John won two first division titles under Shankly and scored the winning goal in the 1965 FA Cup final. He also represented Scotland 21 times, scoring nine goals.