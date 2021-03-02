31st Mid-Career Management Course underway at NIM Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The 31st Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) underway at the National Institute of Management (NIM) here for senior BPS-18 officers due for promotion to BPS-19 will end on April 9.

The course being attended by 50 officers began on February 1. The participants include 20 from the Provincial Management Services (PMS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Other officers are from the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Foreign Service, Intelligence Bureau, Police, Office Management Group (OMG), IRS, Information group, Ministry of Defence, and other services.

Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai, director general NIM Peshawar, met the officers attending the course on Monday and had a group photograph taken with them.It may be added that Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai has recently been posted as additional secretary, ministry of petroleum and natural resources in Islamabad.