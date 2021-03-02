KP plans Gemstone Laboratory, Technical Training Centre

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman on Monday chaired a meeting on the establishment of a Gemstone Laboratory and Technical Training Centre in the province for introducing precious gemstones at the international level besides development of the relevant industry. The meeting was attended by secretary Minerals Department Nazar Hussain Shah, Secretary Industries Javed Marwat, Director Gems and Gemological Institute Naveed Saud, Group Managing Director IBL Syed Nadeem Ahmed and others.

The meeting discussed the selection of land for setting up of Gemstone Laboratory as per international standards, installation of modern machinery for cutting and polishing of gemstone and training of people associated with this sector. It was decided in the meeting that 32 kanals of land already available with the Minerals Department would be utilised for the laboratory after getting formal approval from the KP cabinet.

The lab would be set up in collaboration with IBL, the world-renowned organization HRD Antwerp, Belgium in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for international certification, cutting, polishing and training of gemstones of the province, the governor said.

Shah Farman added that the initiative would give global recognition to the gemstones of the province and the local gemstone industry.

HRD Antwerp would arrange training of the local people in cutting and polishing through famous trainers from Belgium and would also provide modern machinery for cutting and polishing of gemstones in the lab.

It was informed during the meeting that the precious stones of the province would also get recognised by the Global Diamond Club after the certification. India exports $80 billion worth of precious stones annually while India’s potential for gemstones is very low as compared to Pakistan.

Presently, Pakistan is atop the list of countries with the best quality gemstones while Brazil is the only country that can compete with Pakistan in the field. Shah Farman said that unfortunately no steps were taken in the past to develop the gemstone industry, adding that instead of selling precious stones at exorbitant prices, the provincial government would give them global recognition through the Gemstone Laboratory.