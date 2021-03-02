Rising inflation has created a lot of problems for people – especially those who belong to low-income households. People watch helplessly as the prices continue to rise on a daily basis. If the problem of rising inflation continues, it will become a nightmare for people to make ends meet. Many households are now unable to afford even essential commodities like vegetables, pulses, flour, etc. People with fixed incomes have to face even more difficulties as they have to manage their expenses with their limited income. These people are now finding it difficult to afford their children’s education expenses.

The government must look into this issue. It should take proper steps to tackle rising inflation. At present, it has become a lot difficult for people to manage their expenses.

Roma Rafiq

Lahore