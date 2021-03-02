Man ‘commits suicide by self-immolation’

A young man apparently immolated himself in the Machhar Colony neighbourhood on Monday, according to an official of the Docks police station.

Police said that following the incident, residents of the locality doused the fire and took the man to the burns ward of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The official said that the man was identified as 27-year-old Sanaullah, adding that the police had also reached the locality to investigate the incident.

Police said that the man had ended his life by setting himself on fire, but the reason of him doing so was yet to be ascertained, adding that a case had been registered and further investigation was under way.