Twenty sites selected to grow Miyawaki forest in Islamabad

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has selected twenty sites in the capital city to develop Miyawaki forest where the trees grow 10 times faster and 30 times denser and is the best way to fight air pollution.

According to the official record, the civic authority has shortlisted the sites in the city and work on one of the sites has already been initiated a couple of days back.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already announced the project to develop Miyawaki forest in various areas of Islamabad during a ceremony held last week.

The sites selected by a team of experts included sector F-6/4, Pak Secretariat (inside ABCD blocks), PQRS blocks, Ataturk Avenue, sector F-6/3, sector F-7 (Rana Market), sector F-7 (near cricket academy), sector G-8, Rose and Jasmine Garden, Lotus Park, sector F-7 (Flower Market), sector F-8/1, F-9 Park (near Mehran Gate), sector G-9/2, sector F-11 (opposite Khudadad Heights), sector F-10/1 (near graveyard), sector G-10 (Markaz), sector G-11/2, opposite sector G-10 Markaz and sector D-12/4.

The CDA and other relevant departments would execute and monitor the project as part of the efforts to combat increasing air pollution in the federal capital.

The CDA’s Environment Directorate has informed that the unique technique has been pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki.

Under the approach, dozens of native species are planted in the same area, close to each other, that ensures that the plants receive sunlight only from the top, and grow upwards than sideways. The record of the climate change ministry showed that the Miyawaki forests can grow into mature ecosystems in just 20 years as compared to the 200 years it can take a forest to regenerate on its own.