close
Mon Mar 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
March 1, 2021

10 outlaws arrested

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
March 1, 2021

Islamabad: Islamabad’s Sihala police team arrested 10 outlaws involved in motorbike lifting, dacoity, house burglaries and recovered cash, stolen motorbike, gold ornaments and valuables from their possession.

The police spokesman informed on Sunday that a team headed by Station House Officer Sihala Police Station Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz apprehended 10 outlaws identified as Rehmat, Rehmat Hussain, Yasir Nawaz, Muhammad Nawaz, Mamraiz, Faisal, Azam, Faraz, Rehmatullah and Yasir.

Police team also recovered cash, stolen motorbike, gold ornaments, valuables from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway.

Latest News

More From Islamabad