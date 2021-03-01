10 outlaws arrested

Islamabad: Islamabad’s Sihala police team arrested 10 outlaws involved in motorbike lifting, dacoity, house burglaries and recovered cash, stolen motorbike, gold ornaments and valuables from their possession.

The police spokesman informed on Sunday that a team headed by Station House Officer Sihala Police Station Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz apprehended 10 outlaws identified as Rehmat, Rehmat Hussain, Yasir Nawaz, Muhammad Nawaz, Mamraiz, Faisal, Azam, Faraz, Rehmatullah and Yasir.

Police team also recovered cash, stolen motorbike, gold ornaments, valuables from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway.