Bilawal invites MQM-P to join PDM Asim Yasin

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday invited the MQM-P to join Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Addressing a joint press conference accompanied by PDM and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged MQM-P to join the opposition alliance. He made the offer three days before the Senate elections. “Let us raise the voice for the rights of Karachi together,” he said. The PPP leader said that MQM-P should fight against the government by becoming a part of PDM.