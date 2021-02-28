Rawalpindi CPO transferred to KP: Another DIG joined ICT Police

RAWALPINDI: The Establishment Division has transferred City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Younas and his services have been handed over to government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Establishment Division has issued notification in this regard, saying, “Mr. Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a BS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), presently serving under Government of the Punjab, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect and until further order. The officer earned marvelous reputation during his service as CPO Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, another officer of the police service, Irfan Ali Baloch, a BS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under government of Sindh, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division.

The officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police would be given important assignment in ICT Police, the police sources said.