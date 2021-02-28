Land settlement in Malakand: CM decides to form commission to prepare recommendations

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has decided to set up a commission headed by senior member Board of Revenue to look into the complexities and public grievances with regard to land settlement process in Malakand Division.

Chairing the second meeting regarding the development schemes and public issues of Malakand Division here, he also directed the commission to come up with workable recommendations. Cabinet members including Shaukat Yousafzai, Riaz Khan, Shafiullah, Wazirzada, members of Provincial Assembly from Malakand region, Senior Member Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries of relevant departments, representatives of federal departments and other senior officials attended the meeting, said a handout.

The chief minister asked the Public Health Engineering Department to take over all the non-functional tube-wells constructed by various organisations in Malakand Division and work out a plan to make them functional. He also directed the Higher Education Department for necessary steps to ensure the commencement of classes in all the newly established colleges of the province from the upcoming academic year.

The chief minister asked the departments concerned to ensure timely completion of development projects.

He said that the contractors involved in substandard work should be blacklisted, the responsible government officials suspended and strict action be initiated against them in the light of the monitoring and evaluation reports.

Briefing the participants about the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting regarding the development projects of Malakand region, it was informed that 20 out of 66 decisions were implemented, progress on the implementation of 38 decisions was satisfactory while implementation on eight decisions was slow.

Regarding District Buner, it was informed that District Headquarters Hospital Daggar had been upgraded from Category B to A, while 12 drinking water schemes had been completed, work on 17 is in progress.

While PC-1 of two schemes was being reviewed. It was informed that PC-1 for the upgradation of Besham Hospital in Shangla District had been prepared which will be sent to the relevant forum for approval in next two days.