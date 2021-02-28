close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
AFP
February 28, 2021

Lewandowski, Gnabry net twice as Bayern go five points clear

Sports

AFP
February 28, 2021

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry both scored twice as Bayern Munich romped to a 5-1 win at home to Cologne on Saturday to open up a five-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting headed Bayern into an early lead before Lewandowski, the league´s top scorer, struck twice to increase his league tally for the season to 28 goals.

Gnabry came off the bench to claim two late goals at the Allianz Arena on his first appearance since tearing his thigh a fortnight ago in Bayern´s Club World Cup final win in Qatar.

The result sees Bayern bounce back in the Bundesliga after taking just a point from their previous two league games.

