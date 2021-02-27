Fire at Hall Road electronics shop

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Electronics appliances worth lakhs of rupees were gutted when a fire broke out in a shop at the fifth floor of a plaza on Hall Road, here on Friday. Cause of fire was said to be short-circuiting. The fire-fighters rushed to the scene after getting information. Ten emergency vehicles and 30 rescuers took part in the fire-extinguishing operation. No casualty was reported.