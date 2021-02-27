close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
February 27, 2021

Fire at Hall Road electronics shop

February 27, 2021

LAHORE: Electronics appliances worth lakhs of rupees were gutted when a fire broke out in a shop at the fifth floor of a plaza on Hall Road, here on Friday. Cause of fire was said to be short-circuiting. The fire-fighters rushed to the scene after getting information. Ten emergency vehicles and 30 rescuers took part in the fire-extinguishing operation. No casualty was reported.

