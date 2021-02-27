close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
Man shot dead for ‘honour’

OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

FAISALABAD: A man was shot dead over an issue of family honour on Friday.

Safian Ahmad of chak 144/RB, Ghartal, had allegedly developed illicit relationship with the sister-in-law of Asif Ali. Asif repeatedly asked Safian not to visit the house of his sister-in-law, but Safian did not heed his warning. On the day of incident, Asif found Safian at the house of his sister-in-law and shot him dead.

