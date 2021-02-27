Man shot dead for ‘honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A man was shot dead over an issue of family honour on Friday.
Safian Ahmad of chak 144/RB, Ghartal, had allegedly developed illicit relationship with the sister-in-law of Asif Ali. Asif repeatedly asked Safian not to visit the house of his sister-in-law, but Safian did not heed his warning. On the day of incident, Asif found Safian at the house of his sister-in-law and shot him dead.