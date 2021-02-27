Sports and Cultural Festival kicks off in Gabin Jabba

MINGORA: Secretary Tourism Department Abid Majid on Friday said that pragmatic steps were being taken to facilitate tourists during their visit to the scenic spots of the province.

“Gabin Jabba and Malam Jabba are the most attractive tourist destinations in Swat valley that is why domestic and foreign tourists are now even coming in chilling winter to enjoy the beauty of mini-Switzerland in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he told a function after inaugurating the three-day Sports and Cultural Festival in Gabin Jabba.

Officials of the Swat district administration, including Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan, and the Tourism Department were also present. The secretary said that tourism was being promoted along modern lines to boost the sector and create employment opportunities for the local populace as well.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) under the aegis of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department and Swat district administration have jointly organized the spectacular extravaganza.

The festival featured cultural activities and sports competitions, including snow marathon race, snow cycling, snow judo, tug-of-war and archery on the first day of the gala. A large number of visitors from across the country visited tourist information desk, handicrafts and food stalls while children enjoyed various games in the play land.

Famous singers and artistes, including Shahid Ali Khan, Khalid Malik, Humayun Khan, Moeez, Shahukat Mahmood, Almas Khan Khalil and others would also participate in the music shows to be organised during the event.