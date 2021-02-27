Festival open for film voting

Islamabad : The 60 Second International Film Festival will open for public voting to choose the best films for the year 2020-21.

RINSTRA Technologies, Pakistan’s first short-form digital media platform, will host the festival, a platform for young talented filmmakers from all over the world.

It is one step closer to bridging the gap between cultures and creating strong global ties among aesthetically driven individuals, encouraging filmmakers to step up and ‘film’ their thoughts in 60 seconds.

The 60 Second International Film Festival received more than 1,500 entries. The best 60 films were shortlisted by a jury panel. The films will be made available for public viewing and voting on RINSTRA’s state-of-the-art digital platform. The films shortlisted are in the genres of action, comedy, fiction, drama, animal, arts and culture, social and COVID-19 pandemic.

The RINSTRA is hosting the festival on its interactive platforms where films will be voted on five scales i.e direction, cinematography, editing, scripting and sound.

It is the outcome of the thought leadership of Dice Foundations USAs Creative Arts and Media Initiative (DICE CAM). It is part of Dice Foundation National Innovation Basket NIB programme.